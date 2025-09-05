Prosecutor: No charges for suspect in alleged child abduction attempt out of Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The man arrested after several children reported he tried to get them to enter his vehicle outside a library will not face any criminal charges.

Calhoun County Proseuctor David Gilbert told FOX 17 that based on the facts collected about the situation outside Willard Library in Battle Creek on Wednesday he will not be issuing charges.

On September 3, Battle Creek police officers arrested a 67-year-old man from Otsego after the children told library staff he told them to hop into his van.

A mother of one of the children told FOX 17 on Thursday the man left when the kids ran into the library, but then returned to the parking lot a short time later.

"He turned back around, and came and parked right up here," said Tiffini-Nichole Lawhead. "And that's when the kids were pointing out the window, 'He's here. He's here. He here. We're not safe.'"

Battle Creek police confirmed the man approached the children twice and asked them to get in his vehicle.

The man was arrested by police in the parking lot. One of the children's grandfather took video of the arrest and shared it with FOX 17.

The suspect was held in the Calhoun County Jail for child enticement and attempted unlawful imprisonment, according to the police department.

Now it appears the man will not face a court case.

FOX 17 has followed up with the prosecutor's office for more information on why no criminal charges were filed.

