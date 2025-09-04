Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Police arrest man for attempting to lure children near Willard Library in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police Department
file photo
Battle Creek Police Department
Posted
and last updated

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has arrested a 67-year old Otsego area man after he allegedly attempted to lure children into a vehicle near Willard Library.

Willard Library staff placed the call around 3:36 PM on Wednesday, September 3 after the children ran inside. Officers located the suspect nearby, arresting him and lodging him at the Calhoun County Jail.

Officials say he is being held on charges of child enticement and attempted unlawful imprisonment, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues.

They did not release the suspect's name.

The Battle Creek Police Department is also "commending the children and library staff for recognizing the danger and contacting authorities."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NN Neighbor News Generic Siderail promo.png

Meet Your Neighborhood Reporter