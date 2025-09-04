Police arrest man for attempting to lure children near Willard Library in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has arrested a 67-year old Otsego area man after he allegedly attempted to lure children into a vehicle near Willard Library.

Willard Library staff placed the call around 3:36 PM on Wednesday, September 3 after the children ran inside. Officers located the suspect nearby, arresting him and lodging him at the Calhoun County Jail.

Officials say he is being held on charges of child enticement and attempted unlawful imprisonment, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues.

They did not release the suspect's name.

The Battle Creek Police Department is also "commending the children and library staff for recognizing the danger and contacting authorities."

