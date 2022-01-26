Prosecutor: No charges filed against security guard in Cricket Club shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — No charges will be filed against the security guard who Battle Creek police say shot and killed 29-year-old Xavier West on Thanksgiving.

Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert confirmed the ruling with FOX 17 on Tuesday.

The Battle Creek Police Department submitted the case last month after they say an altercation broke out at the bar, during which the employee discharged his weapon, hitting West in the chest area.

Battle Creek Police Chief Jim Blocker released this statement in response to the prosecutor's decision:

“I respect the work of our prosecutor, and the effort his team placed into this complicated case. Out of respect for the family, others involved in the incident, and our greater community, I have requested the Michigan Attorney General’s Office review this case and its findings. All files, reports, and our staff will be available to support a second look at the case, if the state Attorney General grants it.”

