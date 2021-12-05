Battle Creek police submit case against suspect in Cricket Club shooting

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department has submitted the case regarding the Cricket Club shooting to the Calhoun County prosecutor.

The city of Battle Creek says Adam Yancer, an employee at the bar, fired a weapon during an altercation between customers and security personnel, hitting 29-year-old Xavier West in the chest.

City officials say West later succumbed to his injuries at Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

We’re told there is enough evidence to proceed with the case; however, police are continuing to seek statements from witnesses and additional videos from those who may have been at the Cricket Club early Thanksgiving morning.

Those with information related to the Cricket Club shooting are asked to call police at 269-966-3322, non-emergency dispatchers at 269-781-0911, or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

