Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Power restored after major malfunction in Union City

items.[0].image.alt
UNION CITY FACEBOOK PAGE 7/20/21
UC 2.jpg
UC 1.jpg
UC 3.jpg
UC 4.jpg
UC 7.jpg
UC 8.jpg
Posted at 7:38 AM, Jul 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-21 07:59:40-04

UNION CITY, Mich. — Power has been restored to residents in Union City after an outage on Tuesday. But crews are still working on a long-term fix to help prevent a wide spread outage again.

Crews are expected to continue to work on repairs over the next few days.

UC 9.jpg

"A line that feeds the entire Village’s power system inside 106 Coldwater Rd experienced a major malfunction, caught fire and caused an explosion," officials said in a Facebook post. "This line connects the substation and our switch gear and was running about 4 megawatt of power when it failed."

UC 6.jpg

The cause of the failure is not known, but power was restored within 8 hours. It's a problem that officials say could have lasted two or more days.

"We also greatly appreciate our residents and their patience and understanding and all the kindness that was bestowed upon the crews while they were working and continue to do so," officials said.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time