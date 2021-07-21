Power restored after major malfunction in Union City

UNION CITY, Mich. — Power has been restored to residents in Union City after an outage on Tuesday. But crews are still working on a long-term fix to help prevent a wide spread outage again.

Crews are expected to continue to work on repairs over the next few days.

"A line that feeds the entire Village’s power system inside 106 Coldwater Rd experienced a major malfunction, caught fire and caused an explosion," officials said in a Facebook post. "This line connects the substation and our switch gear and was running about 4 megawatt of power when it failed."

The cause of the failure is not known, but power was restored within 8 hours. It's a problem that officials say could have lasted two or more days.

"We also greatly appreciate our residents and their patience and understanding and all the kindness that was bestowed upon the crews while they were working and continue to do so," officials said.