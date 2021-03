BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters prevented a fire from becoming worse on Massachusetts Avenue in Battle Creek this afternoon, according to the City of Battle Creek.

They say first responders opened two garage doors with a K-12 metal saw to rescue several civilians.

Fortunately, no civilians were injured. The fire is now under investigation by the Fire Marshal. We're told the fire was caused by a power line that had been disconnected from a utility pole by strong winds.

