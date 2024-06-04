'Possible body' removed from Albion river

ALBION, Mich. — An investigation is underway after a "possible body" was found in an Albion river Tuesday afternoon.

The Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) says an officer responded near Haven Road at 1:30 p.m. and found “what appeared to be a body” at a waterfall.

We’re told the body has since been removed and transported to the Calhoun County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body’s identity has yet to be determined.

ADPS credits the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Calhoun County Dive Team, and fire departments from Marshall, Sheridan Township and Albion Township for their assistance.

Those with knowledge related to the investigation are encouraged to connect with investigators by calling 517-629-7824. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

