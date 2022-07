UNION CITY, Mich. — Police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect they say broke into a Union City convenience store on Monday.

Union City officials released surveillance video of the alleged incident, saying the suspect took off after police arrived.

We’re told the suspect was in the convenience for a little more than a minute and a half.

Those with knowledge of the incident are asked to connect with the Union City Police Department at 517-741-9191.

