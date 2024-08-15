Police seek missing Battle Creek man with possible mental challenges

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police request the public’s assistance in locating a man who went missing out of Battle Creek Thursday evening.

The city of Battle Creek says the missing 57-year-old, whose name was not given, may have “a diminished mental capacity” and was last spotted near Bidwell Street and Capital Avenue.

He is described as white, standing at 6 feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. We’re told he is bald, has a goatee and has scabs on his face and head. He was wearing a navy-blue shirt with buttons and similarly colored shorts when he disappeared.

Those with knowledge of the man’s whereabouts are urged to connect with police (911) or dispatchers (269-781-0911).

