Police locate suspect vehicle in Battle Creek 2-year-old's death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek on Tuesday.
The shooting happened outside a home near Cliff and Hwy streets during the early morning hours, according to the city of Battle Creek.
The victim, 2-year-old Kai Turner, died later that afternoon. Officials say he was not the intended target.
We’re told the vehicle, a black Audi Q7, was reported stolen last week.
Police now seek information regarding the identity of the suspected car thief and of who may have been behind the wheel before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, the city tells us.
Those with knowledge regarding the car and/or the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.
