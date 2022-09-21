Police locate suspect vehicle in Battle Creek 2-year-old's death

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have located the vehicle believed to have been involved in the shooting that left a toddler dead in Battle Creek on Tuesday.

The shooting happened outside a home near Cliff and Hwy streets during the early morning hours, according to the city of Battle Creek.

The victim, 2-year-old Kai Turner, died later that afternoon. Officials say he was not the intended target.

We’re told the vehicle, a black Audi Q7, was reported stolen last week.

City of Battle Creek

Police now seek information regarding the identity of the suspected car thief and of who may have been behind the wheel before 2:20 a.m. Tuesday morning, the city tells us.

Those with knowledge regarding the car and/or the shooting are urged to connect with police by calling 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

