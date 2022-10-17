Police identify mother and son found dead in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The mother and son who were found dead in Battle Creek over the weekend have been identified.

The city of Battle Creek says 51-year-old Teresa Osborne and 14-year-old Kaiden Osborne were found unresponsive at a residence near South Minges Road Saturday afternoon.

First responders tried to revive them but were unsuccessful, police say.

Acts of violence are not suspected in the case.

We’re told Kaiden was a student at Lakeview High School. City officials tell us emotional support professionals are on hand to assist other students at the school.

The victims’ cause of death has yet to be determined, pending a report from the medical examiner’s office.

READ MORE: Police investigate 2 deaths after pair found unresponsive in Battle Creek

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube