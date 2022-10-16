Police investigate 2 deaths after pair found unresponsive in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating two deaths after both people were found unresponsive over the weekend.

The department said Sunday that the deaths happened on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home near South Minges Road just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The caller said they found a female victim and a male victim, said to be a minor, unresponsive.

First responders tried to save their lives, but they say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how the pair died and whether their deaths are suspicious, but police say there is no threat to the public.

