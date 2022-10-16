Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BC

Actions

Police investigate 2 deaths after pair found unresponsive in Battle Creek

Battle Creek Police 07032022
Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Battle Creek Police are investigating Sunday morning's shootings on Graves Avenue.
Battle Creek Police 07032022
Posted at 7:14 PM, Oct 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-16 19:14:43-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department is investigating two deaths after both people were found unresponsive over the weekend.

The department said Sunday that the deaths happened on Saturday.

Officers responded to a home near South Minges Road just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The caller said they found a female victim and a male victim, said to be a minor, unresponsive.

First responders tried to save their lives, but they say both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

It’s unclear how the pair died and whether their deaths are suspicious, but police say there is no threat to the public.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered