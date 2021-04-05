Police, Fire departments team up to investigate rash of arsons

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Investigators from the fire and police departments are working together to solve a number of recent arsons in Battle Creek.
The Fire Marshall and detectives are looking for information on fires set at three locations.
- 64 Oaklawn Avenue where 3 fires have been set
- 203 Post Avenue for a fire happened on March 30. This is also the scene of the double homicide of Joseph Soule and Jaclyn Lepird, and another fire in October of 2020.
- 398 Hambli Avenue for a vehicle fire on March 21 that also damaged a structure.
Silent Observer offers a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a criminal. Tips can be called into the Fire Marshall at (269) 966-3519 or sent to Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.