Police, Fire departments team up to investigate rash of arsons

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Investigators from the fire and police departments are working together to solve a number of recent arsons in Battle Creek.

The Fire Marshall and detectives are looking for information on fires set at three locations.

64 Oaklawn Avenue where 3 fires have been set

203 Post Avenue for a fire happened on March 30. This is also the scene of the double homicide of Joseph Soule and Jaclyn Lepird, and another fire in October of 2020.

398 Hambli Avenue for a vehicle fire on March 21 that also damaged a structure.

Silent Observer offers a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a criminal. Tips can be called into the Fire Marshall at (269) 966-3519 or sent to Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

