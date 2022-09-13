Watch Now
Police arrest man wanted in Battle Creek assault, kidnapping

Jatai Cummings
Battle Creek Police Department
Jatai Cummings
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 13, 2022
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police arrested a man accused of kidnapping and shooting his ex-girlfriend in Battle Creek over the weekend.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The city of Battle Creek says 26-year-old Jatai Nicholas-Rafano Cummings was taken into custody at around noon Tuesday.

We’re told Cummings was found in the back of a van near Greenwood Avenue and Oneita Street.

Police say he will be lodged at the Calhoun County Jail on charges related to kidnapping, assault and carjacking.

