Patients of former Battle Creek doctor may qualify for restitution

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A former Battle Creek doctor is scheduled to be sentenced later this year after pleading guilty to issuing false healthcare statements.

Dr. Daniel Castro, 70, was indicted by a federal grand jury last year on 34 counts of healthcare fraud and eight counts of releasing false statements.

Now a Texas resident, Castro worked as an ear, nose and throat doctor from 2015 to 2017 at Bronson Hospital.

Castro was accused of performing unnecessary surgeries to swindle healthcare benefit programs, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Western District of Michigan.

We’re told Castro pleaded guilty to the false-statements charges in April of this year.

Former patients of Castro who received neck or sinus surgeries between February 2015 and May 2017 may qualify for individual rights and restitution. Those patients are instructed to attend Castro’s sentencing hearing to qualify.

Federal attorneys say the sentencing hearing will be held Oct. 5 at 9 a.m. on 315 Allegan St. in Lansing.

Read the federal indictment below:

Castro Indictment by WXMI on Scribd

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube