Former Battle Creek doctor accused of health care fraud

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A former West Michigan doctor is accused of performing unnecessary medical procedures.

A federal grand jury indicted Dr. Daniel Castro on 34 counts of health care fraud and eight counts of making false statements.

The 70-year-old now lives in Texas but worked as an ear, nose and throat doctor at Bronson Hospital in Battle Creek between 2015 and 2017.

According to court records, Castro performed surgeries that weren't medically necessary and often billed for procedures that never actually happened.

Documents show he performed surgeries that were meant to treat cancer, but patients didn't have cancer and he actually performed a much simpler procedure.

Records show he even created fake entries in his office consultation notes to support his lies.

Castro is expected in court later this month.

