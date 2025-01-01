Overnight shooting in Battle Creek leaves one man injured

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting just minutes into the new year.

Battle Creek police responded to Manchester Street near Howland Street for a reported shooting just after midnight. Officers found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his upper left leg.

The victim refused to allow officers to treat him at the scene and provided no information on the shooter. The man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say this was likely an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 966-3378. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube