North Avenue road work and water shutoffs scheduled in Battle Creek this week

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek is notifying residents of road work scheduled to take place this upcoming week.

First, we’re told a road-rehabilitation project will begin Monday, July 19 on North Avenue between Van Buren Street and Roosevelt Avenue, and Territorial Road between Capital Avenue and Riverside Drive.

The city says manholes will be adjusted and ramps will be replaced during the procedure, adding crews will mill and repave both sections of the roads beginning in August with a projected duration lasting through September.

Both roads will remain open during the project, according to the city, but motorists should be aware of crews and shifting traffic patterns.

Second, valve replacements are scheduled to occur on North Avenue, which the City of Battle Creek says was originally intended in June until it was canceled for weather-related reasons.

We’re told the project will necessitate water shutoffs overnight Friday, July 23 and Saturday, July 24 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. The city says the following areas will be affected by the shutoffs:

North Avenue between Garfield Avenue and VanBuren Street

between Garfield Avenue and VanBuren Street Groveland Street between Harvard Street and North Avenue

between Harvard Street and North Avenue Franklin Street between Groveland Street and Calhoun Street

between Groveland Street and Calhoun Street Calhoun Street between West Street and North Avenue

between West Street and North Avenue Harvard Street between Calhoun Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue

between Calhoun Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue Frelinghuysen Avenue between Harvard Street and North Avenue

between Harvard Street and North Avenue Capital Avenue between Fremont Street and State Street

between Fremont Street and State Street VanBuren Street between Division Street and Capital Avenue

between Division Street and Capital Avenue McCamly Street between VanBuren Street and North Avenue

between VanBuren Street and North Avenue Division Street between Mike Humes Way and VanBuren Street

between Mike Humes Way and VanBuren Street Anderson Court between Harvard Street and Frelinghuysen Avenue

A boil-water advisory may be issued when water service resumes, the city warns, adding Battle Creek Transit route 2E (Emmett-East Avenue) will proceed along the detour until work is finished, and will not stop on North Avenue between Calhoun Street and Emmett Street.

