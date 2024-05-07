No injuries after gunshots near Battle Creek Central High

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Students at Battle Creek Central High School went into lockdown for more than half an hour after someone fired several shots near the building Tuesday afternoon.

Battle Creek Police say someone in an SUV opened fire on another vehicle where a 55-year-old man and his 20-year-old son were sitting. Officers were called just after 1:30 p.m. on May 7, and locked down the high school and other nearby buildings for roughly 40 minutes.

Investigators say only 1 of the shots hit the targeted vehicle. Detectives believe the victims were specifically targeted and there is no danger to the public.

The shooter's vehicle drove off on West Van Buren Street before officer arrived.

No one was injured by the bullets.

