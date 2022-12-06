New COO appointed to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Bronson Battle Creek Hospital has a new chief operating officer!

Joseph du Lac was named COO as well as senior vice president, according to Bronson Healthcare.

We’re told du Lac is tasked with supervising the hospital’s operations and building relationships within the county.

Bronson Healthcare says du Lac was hired following a nationwide search. He will replace Kirk Richardson, who plans to retire next month.

Du Lac has 20 years of relevant experience, previously acting as Trinity Health of New England’s chief performance officer in Connecticut, the healthcare system tells us.

We’re also told du Lac graduated from Michigan State University with a master’s degree in Management, Strategy & Leadership.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube