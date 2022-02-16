New Battle Creek map service shows city snowplow paths

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek residents can follow along with city snowplows during winter weather thanks to a new web service called SnowPaths.

Battle Creek officials say SnowPaths is a map system connected to GPS units on the city plow trucks.

Using color-coded lines, SnowPaths shows when city streets were last plowed in four-to-eight-hour increments.

Though the map service won’t show plows in real-time, city officials say they hope the time ranges help residents understand plowing progression during a snowstorm.

SnowPaths also offers a priority tab that shows snow plowing priorities. City leaders say they are working to populate this feature with Battle Creek’s plowing priority details.