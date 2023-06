CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — I-94 is closed due to a crash involving multiple vehicles in Calhoun County.

Dispatchers say the east- and westbound lanes are shut down between Albion and Marshall.

At least one vehicle caught fire, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube