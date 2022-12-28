MSP update: Officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek

BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police will give an update on the shooting involving two officers and a man accused of assaulting his girlfriend at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Battle Creek Police were called to the home on North Birdsall Drive twice the evening of December 25th— both times by a woman claiming her boyfriend had assaulted her.

At first he left before police arrived. The second time she called, the man was making suicidal statements and had a knife.

Officers got to the home and found the pair arguing in the backyard. As they got closer, officers say the man pulled out a hand gun.

He was told to put it down before two officers fire their weapons, hitting him in the torso.

Reports show a gun and two knives were found on the man when officers started first-aid.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in serious condition; the officers were placed on administrative leave, and the investigation handed over to Michigan State Police.

FOX 17 will be at the press conference live and bring you the latest details.