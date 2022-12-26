Man pulls gun and is shot by two Battle Creek police officers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is hospitalized after pulling a gun and being shot by two officers.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 200 block of North Birdsall Drive in Bedford Township.

Police say a woman call 911 to say her boyfriend had a knife and was making suicidal statements.

Three officers arrived to find the man and woman arguing in the backyard of the home. There were two other people there at the time.

Police say when officers got closer, the man pulled out a dark-colored handgun. The man was told to drop his gun and two officers fired their weapons and hit the man twice in the torso.

Police say the man, a 22-year-old Battle Creek resident, fell to the ground and officers started first-aid. A supervisor then took the man to the hospital where he was in serious condition.

Police recovered a gun and two knives on the man.

Police were at the same home around 2 p.m. Sunday when the woman reported her boyfriend had assaulted her. Police had been searching for him at that time.

The two officers are now on paid leave which is protocol while an investigation takes place. Officials say one officer has 10 years experience while the other has two years experience.

Michigan State Police are handling the investigation.