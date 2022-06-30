Watch Now
MSP seeks truck stolen from Eckford Township

Posted at 5:23 PM, Jun 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-30 17:23:16-04

ECKFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — State troopers are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a truck they say was stolen from Calhoun County on Thursday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says a blue 2003 Chevy Silverado was taken from the side of a road near 21 Mile Road and E Drive in Eckford Township sometime between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

We’re told the truck has a green-colored grill and is damaged on the driver’s side door. MSP says it’s also missing a tailgate.

Those with information regarding the truck’s whereabouts are encouraged to connect with troopers at 269-558-0500.

