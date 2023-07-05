Watch Now
MSP seeks suspect who stole excavator from Calhoun County work area

stolen excavator
Michigan State Police
stolen excavator
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jul 05, 2023
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — Troopers are looking for a suspect they say stole a CAT mini excavator from a construction site in Calhoun County.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the excavator was stolen from the interchange on I-69 and I-94 Sunday evening.

We’re told the suspect drove a newer black Dodge Ram hauling a flatbed gooseneck trailer. MSP says it was last seen heading north on Old 27 Highway.

Those with information related to the theft are encouraged to connect with troopers at 269-558-0500 (ext. 4385). Have the following reference incident number handy: 54-3468-23.

