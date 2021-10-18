Watch
MSP looking for man missing since August

Michigan State Police
Posted at 10:55 AM, Oct 18, 2021
MARSHALL, Mich. — Michigan State Police are looking for a man who’s been missing since August.

MSP say 32-year-old Scott Frasier has not been seen since the end of August.

Scott, who answers to Scotty, was possibly staying in the Auburn Hills area and has connections to the Coldwater area, according to troopers.

He’s described as being 6’2” tall with sandy blonde hair, blue eyes and several tattoos.

If you have any information about where Scotty might be, call the Michigan State Police Marshall post.

