Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 17
Calhoun County Sheriff Cruiser 02212021
Posted at 7:16 PM, May 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-30 19:16:46-04

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to W. Dickman Rd. at the intersection of Wyndtree Rd. for a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Deputies say a car turned eastbound onto W. Dickman Rd. in front of a motorcycle, causing a crash.

The 50-year-old driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

W. Dickman Rd. was shut down during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, and the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (269) 781-0880.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time