Motorcyclist killed in Calhoun County crash

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to W. Dickman Rd. at the intersection of Wyndtree Rd. for a crash between a car and a motorcycle.

Deputies say a car turned eastbound onto W. Dickman Rd. in front of a motorcycle, causing a crash.

The 50-year-old driver of the motorcycle died at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.

W. Dickman Rd. was shut down during the investigation, but has since reopened.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash, and the Calhoun County Accident Reconstruction Team is still investigating.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (269) 781-0880.

