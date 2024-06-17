Motorcyclist dies en route to hospital after hitting curb in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A motorcyclist has died after hitting a curb in Battle Creek Friday afternoon.

The incident happened before 3:30 p.m. at Helmer and Beckley roads, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told the motorcyclist, a 36-year-old woman, turned left onto Beckley Road when the motorcycle hit the curb on the south side. She died while on the way to the hospital.

Speed is not believed to be a factor in the crash, based on witness statements.

City officials say the victim had a full-face helmet on.

The Battle Creek Fire Department and LifeCare Ambulance are credited for assisting the Battle Creek Police Department.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube