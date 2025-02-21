Middle school teacher charged for allegedly filming people in home

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A Coldwater middle school teacher has been charged for allegedly recording people at his home in secret.

Keith Johnson, an Eckford Township resident, was arraigned this week on three eavesdropping charges and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office.

We’re told a resident of Johnson’s home informed deputies that she had found a pair of cameras — one in a bathroom, the other in her bedroom — disguised as USB ports. The cameras faced the shower and her bed, respectively.

She reportedly told investigators she took out the cameras’ memory cards but the one in the bathroom was later replaced. Prosecutors say the cameras had been rolling when people undressed and used the shower.

Coldwater Community Schools released a letter to parents Wednesday saying Johnson is a teacher at Legg Middle School. The letter goes on to say he was placed on leave following his arrest.

The district adds there is no evidence indicating similar crimes happened at the school.

Read the full letter below:

