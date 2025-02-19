Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Calhoun County man arrested on suspicion of filming people undressing

Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
FOX 17
Calhoun County Sheriff's Office
Posted

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A man from Calhoun County is under arrest after police say he secretly recorded people as they undressed.

The 56-year-old from Eckford Township faces charges of surveillance of an individual with a reasonable expectation of privacy and using a computer to commit a crime.

A search warrant for the suspect's home revealed more evidence, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. Exact details of when and where the alleged voyeurism occurred was not made public by investigators.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office at (269) 781-0880. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward