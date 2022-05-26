Michigan State Police investigating larceny

MARSHALL, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, a motor vehicle was robbed of a white DJI Spark drone in a black case.

The theft happened on May 10, police say, and took place at Jorgensen Steel Machining and Fabrication in Tekonsha, MI.

Police also described the suspect as a male wearing a dark-colored stocking cap, grey sweatshirt, and jeans. The suspect is also said to have driven a dark-colored Chevy Impala with a black rim on the back right tire.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.