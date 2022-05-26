Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Michigan State Police investigating larceny

Michigan State Police
Jonathan Benallack
<p>MSP</p>
Michigan State Police
Posted at 9:33 PM, May 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-25 21:35:04-04

MARSHALL, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, a motor vehicle was robbed of a white DJI Spark drone in a black case.

The theft happened on May 10, police say, and took place at Jorgensen Steel Machining and Fabrication in Tekonsha, MI.

Police also described the suspect as a male wearing a dark-colored stocking cap, grey sweatshirt, and jeans. The suspect is also said to have driven a dark-colored Chevy Impala with a black rim on the back right tire.

This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Michigan State Police, Marshall Post at (269) 558-0500.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News