Michigan senators push to name Battle Creek post office after Sojourner Truth

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters introduced legislation that would rename a Battle Creek post office. If it goes through, the 90 McCamly location would be called Sojourner Truth Post Office.

"What was so important about Sojourner Truth is she is the number one person who ever brought a claim to Battle Creek, nationally," said Donna Rickman, one of the directors from the Battle Creek Regional History Museum.

According to Rickman, Truth escaped slavery in 1826 and made Battle Creek her home in 1867. Fighting against slavery and advocating for women's rights, she became known around the country.

"She rode with the greatest abolitionists; I'm talking about Susan B. Anthony, Elizabeth Stanton, Frederick Douglass," Rickman said.

Although Truth couldn't read, naming the location after her is fitting. "She loved to dictate letters to different abolitionists and anti-slavery people," Rickman told FOX 17. "I'm sure that if she could have had the ability to read and write, she would have been at the post office every day, waiting for a letter."

Douglas Sturdivant says right now the museum is doing everything to honor her legacy. "We're trying to develop an educational program that will incorporate not only Sojourner Truth but a lot of women of history that we can take around to the local school," says Sturdivant.

He feels it's amazing that Michigan leaders are joining the effort.

"I think that will just have her name live even better, where kids will go into the post office and say, 'Wow, Sojourner Truth!' [and] 'Who is Sojourner Truth?'"

If legislation goes through, it will be one of the many ways Sojourner Truth will have left her mark on the city of Battle Creek.

