Grand Rapids African American Museum talks on celebrating black history all yearlong

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Black History Month comes to a close, the Grand Rapids African American Museum & Archives (GRAAMA) is showing us the importance of celebrating black history all yearlong.

GRAAMA's Executive Director George Bayard joined FOX 17 Weekend Morning News to tell us how those celebrations can continue at their museum.

The museum collects and retells the rich, colorful stories which composes the historic African American tapestry of living in Grand Rapids.

GRAAMA features exhibits and galleries throughout and also hosts several events throughout the year.

