Meet Zin! Binder Park Zoo introduces adorable red panda cub

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A new red panda cub was born to Binder Park Zoo (BPZ) this summer!

Zin was born June 24. The zoo made the announcement on Tuesday.

We’re told patrons can view the adorable cub from behind the zoo’s nursery window outside the veterinary hospital during business hours. Feed times will change as Zin grows.

Zin has been cared for by the zoo’s care staff after her mother, Binsa, experienced health problems affecting her from ability to produce enough milk. BPZ says Binsa is doing much better now! Both red pandas are expected to be reunited when Zin begins consuming solid foods in a couple of months.

Binder Park Zoo

“We make every effort to keep mothers and their babies together, but sometimes the medical needs of one or both require us to make the difficult decision to remove a baby for hand rearing,” says Staff Veterinarian Dr. Kim Thompson.

The zoo says Zin’s birth is a win for the species, which is currently endangered.

The public is invited to follow the zoo on social media for updates on Zin’s journey.

