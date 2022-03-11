Man sought in connection to Albion bank robbery

ALBION, Mich. — Officers responded to a bank robbery in Albion Friday afternoon.

The Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) says the incident occurred at Huntington Bank on Eaton Street.

We’re told a man approached bank employees with a note demanding money and that the teller complied. The man left the bank afterward.

ADPS says no injuries were reported, adding no weapon was visible during the incident.

Employees reportedly described the man as a Black male in a black stocking hat, jacket, face mask, tan boots, pants and a yellow hoodie.

Those with information in connection to the incident are encouraged to get in touch with dispatchers at 269-781-0911, detectives at 517-629-7854 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700.

