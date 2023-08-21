Man pronounced dead after being hit while riding lawn mower

Watch Now
Calhoun Co. officer injured by exploding truck tire
Calhoun Co. officer injured by exploding truck tire
Posted at 9:10 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 21:26:45-04

ALBION TOWNSHIP, Mich — A man from Albion Township is dead following a crash Sunday afternoon.

Around 12:15 p.m., deputies with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the 27000 block of D Drive South in Albion Township for a crash.

Officials say a vehicle driven by a 20-year-old from Springport was heading west, when they struck a riding lawnmower in the road.

The 69-year-old man operating the lawnmower was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not been released.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Team was called in to investigate the crash.

