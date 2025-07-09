Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCCalhoun

Actions

Man killed in overnight shooting in Battle Creek, suspect in custody

Battle Creek police 09242023
FOX 17
Battle Creek police 09242023
Posted

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One man is dead and another is in custody after an overnight shooting in Battle Creek.

Police officers responded to South 22nd Street just south of Territorial Road just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday. There they found a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

That victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Detectives identified a 36-year-old man as a suspect in the shooting. Investigators say he and the victim knew each other.

The two men were in the middle of a heated argument when the suspect opened fire, according to detectives. In a release the Battle Creek Police Department says a third party was the topic of their argument.

Officers found the suspect at a different home in the city, taking him into custody. He is now in jail on an open murder charge.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Ready Alert 300X250

Weather Articles

Weather Ready: New Brand, Same Promise