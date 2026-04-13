Man killed in Battle Creek shooting, woman charged arrested on murder charge

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man died in a shooting Sunday afternoon on the south side of Battle Creek. A woman at the scene was arrested for murder, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

The shooting was called in to dispatchers around 4:30 p.m. on April 12. Officers arrived at the home on South Ridgeway Drive near Country Club Boulevard, where a woman outside told officers a man who had been shot was inside.

First responders found the man in the home with multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. The 31-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman who directed police to the home was arrested on a charge of open murder. She was taken to the Calhoun County Jail to await her arraignment hearing.

Police did not identify the suspect or victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to contact the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

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