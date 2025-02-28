Man killed in Albion shooting, teen arrested

ALBION, Mich. — One person is dead following a shooting inside an apartment in Albion on Thursday evening.

A 27-year-old man died after being shot multiple times on February 27, according to the Albion Department of Public Safety. Officers responded to the Oak Meadow Apartments around 5:15 p.m. for what was originally a trouble complaint. Before officers arrived the report changed to a shooting complaint.

Investigators say the victim was from Lansing.

An 18-year-old Albion man at the scene was taken into custody. Police say he was involved in the shooting.

The situation is said to be isolated, with no further risk to the public.

