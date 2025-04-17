Man in critical condition after stabbing, suspect in custody

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A reported fight during the early morning hours put one man in the hospital with stab wounds, and another in jail on charges of attempted murder.

The fight happened on 23rd Street Street just north of Iroquois Avenue in Battle Creek, according to police. The 20-year-old who was stabbed tried to make it to the hospital on his own, but an ambulance found him and drove him the rest of the way.

That victim was most recently listed in critical condition.

Officers arrested a 22-year-old man on a charge of assault with intent to murder. Police have not identified the suspect since he has not yet been arraigned.

Anyone with information on this stabbing is encouraged to contact the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority at (269) 781-0911. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

