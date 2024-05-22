Man hospitalized after being stabbed by father in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A man is hurt after being stabbed in Battle Creek Tuesday night.

The city of Battle Creek says officers responded to the attack in the 1300 block of West Columbia Avenue after 10:30 p.m.

We’re told a 32-year-old man was found with stab wounds across his body.

The victim told officers he and his 55-year-old father argued outside their hotel room beforehand, city officials explain. The victim went to bed and woke up as his father reportedly stabbed him in the shoulder with a steak knife.

The city says the victim received cuts to his hands while disarming his father.

The victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The father was taken into custody at the Calhoun County Jail.

