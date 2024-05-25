Man dies by suicide in ICE custody

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Hugo Boror Urla, a Guatemalan man held in Calhoun County by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was pronounced dead Wednesday.

County Corrections Deputies say he'd been found attempting suicide in the early morning hours of May 12.

Deputies and jail medical staff performed CPR until an ambulance was able to take him to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital.

Boror Urla was being held at the Calhoun County Jail pending immigration proceedings.

His next of kin was notified by ICE officials.

The official cause of death is pending autopsy results.