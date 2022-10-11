Man charged with assault following high-speed chase in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The suspect accused in an assault incident and leading police on a chase in and around Battle Creek over the weekend has been charged.

The string of incidents began early Sunday morning when police arrived in the 400 block of Cliff Street in response to reports of assault, according to the Battle Creek Police Department (BCPD).

We’re told the suspect was a guest at a home in the area until the victim’s brother forced him outside. Police say the suspect fired a handful of shots while outside but no injuries or damages were reported.

After locating the suspect, officers pursued him through Bedford Township and back into Battle Creek with speeds reportedly exceeding 100 mph, according to BCPD.

Authorities say police lost track of the car but later found the suspect at his home, where they brought him into custody.

The suspect has since been identified as 32-year-old Jacob Kody Westover. He was charged Monday on four counts of assault with murderous intent, one count of criminal sexual activity, and one count of fleeing and eluding police, according to the city of Battle Creek.

Westover has not been arraigned on weapons charges at time of writing.

