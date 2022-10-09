Battle Creek man arrested after alleged assault, shooting, high-speed chase

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A 30-year-old man is in custody in Battle Creek, but not before a high-speed chase that police say reached over 100 mph.

Battle Creek Police were called to the 400 block of Cliff Street early Sunday morning, around 3:30 am. Police were told an assault allegedly happened at a residence on that street.

Police say that the man suspected of assault was a guest in the Cliff Street residence, but was forced out of the house by the victim's brother.

Reportedly, the suspect fired several gunshots outside. Police confirm that shell casings were uncovered at the scene, but no one was injured and no property damage was reported. Police also say they are unsure if the shots were aimed at the house or another direction.

Police say a description of the vehicle led them to identify the suspect driving on Dickman Road and McCamly Street. When police attempted a traffic stop, the driver sped off. That's when police say the high-speed chase started.

Helped by the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, police chased the suspect into Bedford Township, approximately seven miles away, and then back into the city of Battle Creek.

The chase exceeded speeds of 100 mph, police say.

Police lost sight of the car in the area of Van Buren and Limit Streets, according to a press release. They then stopped the chase.

However, around 7:00 am on Sunday, police say they made another attempt to locate the suspect, this time at the man's home. They arrived to find the man in his driveway. He was arrested without incident, police say.

When police searched his vehicle, they found several assault weapons and types of ammunition.

The Battle Creek Police Department confirms the man is now jailed, on charges of assault, fleeing and eluding, and various weapons charges.

Also, police say the assault victim did not need medical treatment. Police emphasized that further details about that part of the case will not be released.

