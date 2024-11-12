Man arrested for church break-in, fighting a deputy while armed with a knife

HOMER, Mich. — A man armed with a knife fought against a sheriff's deputy's attempt to put him under arrest after he allegedly broke into a church Tuesday morning.

Deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a spot near East Adams Street and South Sophia Street in Homer around 7:24 a.m. on November 12. A caller to 911 reported a man burning leaves on the sidewalk.

The man at first cooperated with the deputies before he pulled out a knife and pointed it at one of them, according to a Sheriff's Office release. After repeated orders to drop the weapon, the man did so.

Once deputies moved in to arrest him, he started fighting them. Firefighters who also responded to the scene had to help put the man into custody.

Investigators later connected the 64-year-old from Portage to a break-in at the nearby United Methodist Church that happened earlier in the morning.

The man remains in jail on charges of assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the man's whereabouts before then is asked to contact Lieutenant Bacik at the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office by calling (269) 967-3650. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (269) 781-9700.

