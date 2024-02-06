Man arrested for allegedly robbing woman at gunpoint in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in custody following an armed robbery Monday morning.

The robbery happened before 11 a.m. in the 100 block of Battle Creek Avenue, according to the city of Battle Creek.

We’re told officers arrived to find a 38-year-old woman who told them she was robbed at gunpoint.

Investigation led officers to identify the suspect, who the city describes as a 48-year-old man. He was found and arrested minutes later, along with two guns.

City officials say the suspect was taken to the Calhoun County Jail. Multiple felony charges are pending.

