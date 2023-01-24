Man arrested after stealing truck, leading police on 3-county chase

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — A Bellevue man was arrested after reportedly leading multiple law enforcement agencies on a pursuit spanning three counties.

On Tuesday, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says deputies arrived at Gardner Brothers Lawn and Landscape in Springfield before 11:30 a.m. in response to a reported stolen vehicle.

An employee told authorities a man had stolen a work truck from the landscaping company, the sheriff’s office explains.

While deputies conducted a search, we’re told the business owner later found the truck at another business with the alleged thief still inside.

Deputies say the two got into a fight and the suspect exited the vehicle, at which point he stole another truck, this time from the other business.

Before leaving the scene, he stole a parked car from a garage and crashed through the closed garage door.

Later on Tuesday, while deputies searched for the suspect, Battle Creek police heard about a crash involving a vehicle that matched the description of the stolen one.

Battle Creek police say the vehicle had hit two other cars on M-37 in Bedford Township, about five miles away from Springfield. The vehicle was heading north towards Barry County.

The same vehicle hit multiple cars in Barry County, authorities confirmed.

As Barry County deputies moved into the area, a deputy in Calhoun County spotted the suspect in the stolen vehicle and attempted a traffic stop.

At first, the suspect complied and stopped. Then, he drove in reverse and tried to slam the deputy's vehicle. The deputy moved out of the way, avoiding a crash, and pursued the subject as he sped away.

Barry County deputies quickly took up the pursuit, as the man fled into Eaton County.

The man was ultimately arrested in Eaton County, and he was taken into custody on multiple charges.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, Eaton County Sheriff’s Office and the Calhoun County Consolidated Dispatch Authority.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube