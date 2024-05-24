Man arrested after standoff in Battle Creek to undergo mental health treatment

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The man who had a mental health crisis on Thursday and triggered a police response in Battle Creek will receive medical treatment as the prosecutor's office weighs possible charges.

The Battle Creek Police Department says the man is undergoing mental health treatments after yesterday's 5-hour barricade inside a home on Lathrop Avenue.

Officers arrived before 3 p.m. Thursday, and heard a gunshot from inside the home.

Afterward, the man left the building, slammed the door and went back inside.

A perimeter was established while police tried to communicate with the man. He fired off more rounds, shooting out windows of the home in the direction of officers.

The man surrendered around 8 p.m. Thursday after the Emergency Response Team deployed gas inside the building.

Police say it is likely the man was the home’s sole occupant.

No one was injured during the standoff, and no property other than the home was damaged.

The Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing possible charges against the man.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube