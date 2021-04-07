Man arrested after attempted sexual assault in Calhoun County: deputies

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was arrested Tuesday night in Pennfield Township after an attempted sexual assault, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened about 8 p.m. in the 100 block of Hopkins Street, a news release said.

Deputies say the victim was assaulted by the suspect as she was unlocking the door to her apartment, when the man forced her inside her apartment and tried to sexually assault her.

The suspect was identified by the victim as a 27-year-old man who lives nearby.

She told deputies the man fled in a vehicle after assaulting her.

Deputies found the vehicle nearby and took the man into custody.

He was arraigned Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of first degree home invasion and criminal sexual conduct violations.